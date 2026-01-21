Water supply disruption in Guwahati enters fourth day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Several localities of Guwahati have been facing widespread water supply disruption for the fourth consecutive day due to critical repair and maintenance work at the Chandmari Water Supply System.

According to the Jal Board, water supply is expected to resume today during the second half of the day on a trial or testing basis to assess the progress and performance of the ongoing works at the Chandmari facility. Officials clarified that the temporary resumption is purely for testing purposes and does not indicate full restoration of normal supply.

The areas likely to receive water during the trial phase include Amiya Nagar, Jyotinagar, Krishnagar, Milanpur, the Government Press area, Piyoli Phukan Nagar, Chandmari, Rajgarh, Gandhibasti, Nehru Stadium, Islampur, Lachit Nagar, South Sarania, Bora Service, parts of Bhangagarh including Rajgarh Main Road from Sainik Bhawan to Big Bazar, Rupnagar, Birubari, GS Road from Ulubari Chariali to Paltan Bazaar, the left side of GS Road from ASEB Road to Ulubari Chariali, BK Kakati Road, Rehabari, Chatribari, Krishna Nagar, Paltan Bazar and Athgaon.

The Jal Board stated that normal water supply will be restored only after the successful completion of the repair and maintenance work and satisfactory testing of the system. Residents have been advised to remain patient and use water judiciously during the trial period.

The prolonged disruption has caused inconvenience to thousands of residents across the affected localities, with many depending on alternative sources such as water tankers and stored water for daily needs. Authorities have expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assured consumers that efforts are being made to restore regular water supply at the earliest.

