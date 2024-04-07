Water supply interruption in parts of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The authorities have announced that the water supply to certain parts of the city will be affected on April 7 and 8. They mentioned that the reason for the same is the commissioning of four new DMAs, namely 6L20, 6L21, 6L22, and 6L23, from the Lichubagan Reservoir. For this reason, all DMAs under the Lichubagan Reservoir will remain closed for two days. The localities affected include Naba Nagar Path, Indrapur, Maheshpur, and Kanchan Nagar.

Also Read: Water supply project: Efforts on for loan for completion of Phase II for South East Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)