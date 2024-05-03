Water supply to be interrupted in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board has made an announcement regarding an interruption in the regular water supply in some parts of the city due to necessary repairs of pipelines.

The Guwahati Jal Board mentioned that the water supply in areas under DMA GN001, including Sampriti Path, Surajit Gogoi Path, Hem Baruah Path, MT Main Road, Pinaki Path, and Apurba Sinha Path, will be affected. Mentioning that the pipelines were damaged during the construction of other utilities in these areas, the organisation called on the citizens to make the necessary arrangements once the work was completed.

