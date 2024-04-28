Water supply to south-west Guwahati resumes in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board has managed to initiate water supply under the South West Guwahati water supply project. Even though it has been partially successful, this initiative has been able to bring relief to some of the citizens who have been forced to buy water from other sources.

This project was initiated by the then CM of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, in 2020 with the aim of supplying water to Kalipur, Kamakhya Colony, Pandu, Boripara, Pandav Nagar, Kamakhya Nagar, Anand Nagar, Sankar Nagar, Joymoti Nagar, and Adabari localities. Around 50,000 homes under four DMAs were expected to receive water through this project.

This project was under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Renewable Mission (JNNURM) and implemented by GMDA.

