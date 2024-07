Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The water supply was interrupted today in DMA AN005 which consists of areas namely Rajgarh, Pub Sarania etc. due to damage to the pipeline during drainage works at Rajgarh. Leakage rectification work is being carried out to repair the damaged pipeline. Water supply is expected to resume tomorrow, subject to the completion of repair work.

