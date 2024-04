Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) announced that water supplies will remain interrupted until the completion of the work on Distribution Management Areas (DMAs) at the Lichubagan Reservoir. The supply was stopped in order to make the necessary repairs for the leaks in the supply lines. GJB assured the residents that the water supply will resume by Thursday, April 11.

