Water Woes Continue in Guwahati City, Irk Residents

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati continues to grapple with a severe shortage of drinking water, despite repeated assurances from various governments. The city’s population of around 11 lakh faces a daily shortage of 110 million litres of water, with only 70 million litres being supplied by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and Guwahati Jal Board (GJB). The GMC has three water supply projects, but only 40 million litres of tap water are supplied daily against the original capacity of 70 million litres.

Residents of several areas in the city have been facing a severe water crisis. There are several areas across the city that have been hit hard by the scarcity of water, like Kharghuli, Barbari, Sachal, Last Gate, Hatigaon, Panjabari, and a few areas of Zoo Road.

The residents’ borewell water supply is severely affected. The situation has become so dire that locals are forced to queue up every morning at the tap in the vegetable market to collect water. To make matters worse, they are being forced to pay Rs 200-300 for every thousand litres of water, with many having to purchase water at least four times a month. This has become a significant financial burden for the residents, who are already struggling to make ends meet. One of the residents of Beltola expressed her frustration at the situation, saying, “We are being forced to pay such high prices for water, which is a basic necessity. It’s unacceptable that we have to rely on expensive water tankers when we have a right to access clean and affordable water.”

Another resident of Kahilipara said, “We see the minister giving speeches every day regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission, but we sitting in the heart of the city fail to see any pipes or taps for water supply at our homes. We are forced to buy water on a regular basis despite paying so much in taxes to the government.”

About 80% of the Southwest Guwahati water project, 88% of the South Central Guwahati water project, and 17% of the Southeast Guwahati water project have been completed. The deadlines for these projects are October next year, December this year, and February 2030, respectively.

The state government had released over Rs 377 crore for the South West Guwahati water project, but the contract was terminated in 2022 due to the company’s failure to complete it. The Guwahati Jal Board, backed by a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan, has been working on multiple projects to overhaul the city’s water supply system. However, despite several deadlines and assurances, the projects remain incomplete.

The water scarcity has created a thriving business, with those having access to borewells selling water at exorbitant prices. Residents are forced to buy water, feeding into a cycle that seems to have no end. An elderly resident summed up the general discontent, saying, “The government has failed us. They promised us water, but what we’re getting is misery. It’s clear that they don’t care about us.”

