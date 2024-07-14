Waterlogging, unmarked open drains pose threat in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Waterlogging and the lack of proper markers for uncovered drains pose a massive risk for the people living in Guwahati city. After an 8-year-old boy was washed away in an open drain recently, a vehicle fell into an open drain on Friday.

The incident took place in the Parijat Path of Hatigaon in Guwahati on Friday night at around 3.30 a.m. It was mentioned that the driver, who was driving this vehicle through the heavily waterlogged road, failed to realise the presence of the drain because of the lack of proper markers. As a result, the vehicle went into the drains. No casualties were, however, reported because of this incident.

