Webinar on Global Handwashing Day organized in Guwahati

Guwahati: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit , Nirmal Haloi College and NSS Cell of Gauhati University organized an insightful webinar on Global Handwashing Day on Tuesday. The event featured distinguished guests, including the Chief Guest, Director, Students’ Welfare and Programme Coordinator, NSS Cell, Gauhati University, Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati and Principal, Nirmal Haloi College, Dr. Kaushik Kr. Deka who inaugurated the session. Founder, Nature’s Orbit Collective Foundation, Debabrata Rajkumar delivered the keynote address and Priyanka Das, Program Officer, NSS Unit, Nirmal Haloi College was the moderator of the programme.

The webinar commenced with an inaugural speech by the Principal, emphasizing the importance of handwashing for healthy life and explaining about the significance of the day.

Debabrata Rajkumar delivered an inspiring keynote address, where he has highlighted the Real-life examples of successful community service initiatives undertaken by students and Strategies for effective participation in social causes.

Dr. Ranjan Kr Kakati addressed the audience, sharing insights on the impact of youth-led initiatives on local communities and the importance of collaboration between students and local organizations to maximize outreach, stated a press release.

