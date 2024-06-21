Meghalaya: BSF Faces Hostile Resistance from Villagers Amid Smuggling Bust in East Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG: In recent incident in East Jaintia Hills the Border Security Force (BSF) encountered significant resistance from local villagers in Kuliang. They were attempting to thwart cross-border smuggling operation. Group of 30-35 Bangladeshi smugglers had infiltrated Indian territory. This occurred through the unfenced area of Border Outpost (BOP) Kuliang. This area is under the jurisdiction of the 172 Battalion BSF.

A BSF statement indicated that the smugglers were facilitated by the local villagers. They had entered the area to receive sugar consignments from Indian smugglers. Upon receiving information about the smuggling attempt, BSF personnel rushed to the spot. They met with strong resistance from the villagers.

As the BSF approached the scene the Bangladeshi smugglers attempted to flee. They moved towards Kuliang village. During the pursuit, BSF personnel were confronted by the villagers. They were trying to provide safe passage to the smugglers. The villagers along with Bangladeshi miscreants, began pelting stones. They also hurled abusive language and threats.

In the ensuing altercation Indian woman attacked BSF personnel with axe, causing injury to his right hand. Another BSF personnel sustained injuries to his left hand due to stone-pelting. The situation was promptly reported to the local police patrol post in Umkiang. Under PS- Lumshnong in East Jaintia Hills district.

The BSF highlighted that Kuliang village's proximity to the international border makes it vulnerable area prone to smuggling activities. Local Indian smugglers often store large quantities of sugar in their homes. Or designated points. These are then smuggled into Bangladesh with the help of Bangladeshi counterparts. They exploit unfenced patches and adverse weather conditions.

Since January 2024 BSF troops in the Kuliang area have seized over 100,000 kgs of sugar. Preventing significant cross-border smuggling attempts. The BSF has urged local residents to refrain from engaging in illegal activities. And to avoid facilitating Bangladeshi smugglers.

BSF remains committed to performing its duties around clock to prevent trans-border crimes. In light of this incident. BSF is lodging protest note with the Border Guard Bangladesh. This is regarding the illegal crossing of Bangladeshi smugglers into Indian territory.