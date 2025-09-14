Wild elephant herds destroy over 100 bighas of paddy in Rani, farmers panic

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The menace of wild elephants has once again gripped the paddy fields of the Greater Rani region along the Assam-Meghalaya border, leaving farmers in deep distress during the crucial stage of the Sali crop. Farmers, who began sowing during season, were hopeful of a good harvest as the paddy reached the ear emergence and flowering stage. If conditions remained favourable, they expected to reap their produce from October. However, recurring elephant visits have dashed their hopes. According to locals, herds of 5 to 10 wild elephants regularly descend from the adjoining hills of Meghalaya into villages such as Patgaon, Sajjanpara, Chhatargaon, Khapegaon, Pukhuripar, Nalapara, Belguri, Sesa, Moirapur, Manikpur, Puranxukurberia, Bikrampur, and other areas. Entering the fields after dusk, the elephants have reportedly damaged more than 100 bighas of standing paddy, trampling and consuming the crops. In addition to the crop loss, temporary huts used by farmers for rest and storage of agricultural equipment have also been destroyed, heightening fear among villagers.

