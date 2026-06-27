Wild Elephant Tramples 40-year-old Labourer to Death in Guwahati's Satgaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 40-year-old labourer was killed after a wild elephant attacked him while he was asleep in Guwahati’s Satgaon area under Narengi on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Das, a native of Tamulpur, who had been living in a makeshift hut near Basanti Bazaar in Satgaon and was employed at a local hotel. According to reports, the incident occurred late on the night of June 25 when a wild elephant reportedly broke into Das’s hut, dragged him outside, and trampled him to death. Police from Satgaon Police Station and officials of the Forest Department rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Also Read: Wild Elephant Strays into Patkatia Village, Causes Panic Among Residents