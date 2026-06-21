Wild Elephant Strays into Patkatia Village, Causes Panic Among Residents

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The appearance of giant wild elephants in the inhabited areas of Numaligarh has become a common occurrence. Wild elephants can be seen at any moment—sometimes on highways and at other times in people’s courtyards.

On Saturday morning, in Patkatia village under Morangi, near Numaligarh, a large wild elephant entered a family’s premises through the main gate, crossed National Highway 39, and then moved into another household’s yard in the same village to feed on jackfruit. As the elephant crossed the highway, traffic came to a temporary standstill, with vehicles halting for a short period.

The sight of the elephant roaming freely through the village in broad daylight created fear and anxiety among locals.

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