Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inaugurates scientific waste disposal plant

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Public Health Engineering Jayanta Mallabaruah, officially inaugurated a Solid Waste Management Plant under Amguri Municipal Board in Sivasagar district on Thursday. The inauguration ceremony was held at Borbil in Ward No. 5 of Amguri Municipal Board.

The event was attended by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, Director of Municipal Administration Tonkeswar Das, Chairman of the Tai Ahom Development Council Mayur Borgohain, AMRUT Mission Director Sampriti Goswami, Additional District Commissioner Lukumoni Borah, municipal chairpersons of Amguri, Sivasagar, and Demow Anamika Neog Baishya, Mrinali Konwar, and Pallabita Baruah Gogoi respectively, social workers Bitupan Raidongia and Lakhya Konwar, Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Chandra Bado, Executive Officer of Amguri Municipal Board Trishna Mili, among several distinguished guests and local residents.

After inaugurating the project, the minister planted saplings and also inspected the technical trial operations of the waste management facility.

In his address, the minister stated that the newly-inaugurated plant would enable scientific and efficient waste disposal in Amguri, contributing significantly to keeping the town clean. He expressed confidence that the system would help reduce plastic pollution in drains and thereby mitigate incidents of artificial flooding.

He further informed that under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, a major drinking water project worth approximately Rs 14 crore would soon be launched under Amguri Municipal Board. Mallabaruah also highlighted various welfare-oriented developmental initiatives being implemented across the state under the leadership of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

