Will win 13 of 14 Lok Sabha seats: State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that the ruling coalition would win 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Speaking to the media at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan here today, Kalita said, “The voter turnout in this Lok Sabha election surged in the state. I pay my respects to each and every citizen who has exercised their franchise with due respect to the democratic process. The people of Assam have enjoyed a peaceful atmosphere for voting in the state this year. The positive side of this parliamentary election remains that no untoward incident took place during the poll anywhere in the state.”

On the performance of the ruling coalition in the state, Kalita said, “We have performed better than the last Lok Sabha poll. We are sure to win 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.”

Kalita said, “In the run-up to the completion of the third year of the state government, I thank Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers, and MLAs. I hope this government will continue to keep up the pace of development of the state in the days to come.”

