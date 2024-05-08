Turnout: 61.45% across 11 states in phase-III of Lok Sabha Polls

NEW DELHI: Polling in the third phase of the 2024 general elections, which commenced at 7 a.m. today simultaneously across 93 PCs, recorded an approximate voter turnout of 61.45% as of 8 p.m. Though polling continued until 6 p.m., voters were seen in the queue at many polling stations. Voters from across 11 states and UTs participated enthusiastically to cast their vote at their polling stations, braving hot weather conditions in some areas. Starting with this phase, ECI has commenced a system of SMS alerts, WhatsApp messages, and voice calls from national and state icons, with support from major telecom service providers, to encourage voter participation. With the conclusion of Phase 3, polling is now over in 20 states, UTs, and 283 PCs for the 2024 general elections. A total of 1331 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase.

Approximate turnout data for each state/93 PCs having gone to poll in the third phase or each of the Assembly constituencies falling in each of the PCs is already available on the voter turnout app (VTR App) live. The Commission has added a new feature in the VTR App to show aggregated phase-wise turnout in addition to state-, PC-, and AC-wise figures for the benefit of the media and other stakeholders. The voter turnout figures, which are approximate as of 8 p.m., will continue to be further updated on the VTR App on a continuous basis as various polling parties formally close the poll and hand over Form 17C to the polling agents of candidates at each of the polling stations. As per statutory requirements, voter turnout is to be recorded at every polling station in absolute numbers in Form 17C, which prevails. As an embedded measure of

Transparency: copies of Form 17C, duly signed by the presiding officer and all present polling agents, are invariably shared with all present polling agents of contesting candidates. Thus, booth wise data of the actual number of votes polled is always available with the candidates, which is a statutory requirement.

As a further measure of enhanced transparency and facilitation for all stakeholders, including media, PC-wise electors’ data for Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 is also being shared in the annexures. This will facilitate the calculation of the number of voters at regular intervals, when aggregate PC wise turnout figures along with figures for respective assembly segments are updated on the VTR App.

As per the laid-down procedure, scrutiny of election papers takes place one day after the polling day in the presence of candidates or their authorised polling agents. The decision to conduct a repoll, if any, is also taken thereafter. Some polling parties return after polling day, depending on the geographical and logistical conditions. The Commission will also, after the scrutiny and depending on the number and schedule of repolls, publish the updated voter turnout along with a gender-wise breakdown by 11.5.2024. In any case, the VTR app will continue to display updated turnout figures as usual. (PIB)

