Woman Dies in Car Crash Near Gauhati High Court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A fatal road accident near the Gauhati High Court on Monday night claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman after a car reportedly lost control and slammed into roadside structures.

Police said the accident occurred around 9.30 pm when Neha Das, a resident of Fatasil Ambari, was travelling in a Maruti Alto along with four young men. She was seated on the rear left side of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The car was being driven by Kayum Saiyed, with Parbin Soni, Akshay Jalan and Omar Sayyed also inside.

Earlier in the evening, at around 8.30 pm, the group had assembled at a tea stall named Chaa Sutta at Kumarpara Panchali, where they were spending time playing Ludo. Police sources said Kayum Saiyed later arrived there in the Alto and suggested a drive towards Belle View in the Uzan Bazar area.

The group left for the drive, but the vehicle met with an accident before reaching its destination. According to the police, the car went out of control while trying to avoid a rickshaw and crashed at high speed into roadside railings and an electric pole.

Neha Das suffered critical head and facial injuries and died on the spot due to the impact. Following the accident, local residents confronted the driver at the scene. Akshay Jalan and Omar Sayyed reportedly fled immediately after the crash.

Personnel from Panbazar Traffic Police reached the spot, recovered the body, seized the damaged vehicle and detained the driver, Kayum Saiyed. Police later detained Parbin Soni, while Akshay Jalan and Omar Sayyed remained absconding. A search operation was underway to trace the two suspects.

