Assam Scam Busted: Irrigation Department Employee Arrested for Defrauding Individuals by Falsely Claiming Ties to Chief Minister’s Office

GUWAHATI: A daring scam targeting individuals in Assam has been busted, exposing a web of deceit and corruption. An employee of the Irrigation Department named Putuli Deka was apprehended for making a false claim to be connected to Hemanta Choudhury, the OSD of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Deka allegedly conned 25–30 individuals out of lakhs of rupees by fabricating a story about the OSD’s wife being seriously unwell and in need of immediate medical attention.

A complicated web of lies comprised Deka’s swindle, including the assertion that Hemanta Choudhury was in hiding and that the CBI was looking for him. She even offered the victim’s jobs in return for money.

The scam was blown open when a suspicious victim confronted Deka near Guwahati’s Navagraha, leading to her arrest by the Crime Branch. Additionally, according to the victim, the woman lives in a rented home that is used for illegal activity. Subsequent enquiries exposed the involvement of Deka’s daughter-in-law, Jupitara Saikia Baruah, and son, Kaustav Baruah, in the fraud. Both are currently on the run.

Kaustav, who posed as the Chief Minister’s personal doctor, is accused of being a notorious goon and drug addict, with victims claiming he threatened them with a weapon. It has been reported that Kaustav pretended to be the OSD during phone calls, while Jupitara used a picture of OSD Hemanta Choudhury on WhatsApp to entice victims.

The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the full extent of this intricate scam and bring all involved parties to justice. The case highlights the need for vigilance and scepticism in the face of seemingly convincing scams.

