CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lays Foundation Stone for Barak River Bridge, Conducts ‘Bhumi Puja’ for Adarsha Degree College in Cachar

Silchar: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new bridge over the Barak river at Shilghat in Lakhipur constituency. The 340 metres long bridge would connect Sonai and Lakhipur and the people of these two constituencies would be benefitted, Sarma said at a function organized on the occasion of the foundation stone laying programme. The project would cost Rs 87 crores and would be complete within two years, the Chief Minister further added. He praised Lakhipur MLA Kausik Rai and Udharbond MLA Mihir Kanti Shome for their regular persuasion for this project.

Later in the day, Sarma performed the ‘bhumi puja’ for the Adarsha Degree College at Borjalenga in Dholai. Sarma said the college would be constructed on an area of 7,861 square metres with 33 classrooms and five laboratories. Rs 35 crores had been sanctioned for the construction of the college which would be complete by August 30, 2026.

The Chief Minister arrived at the Kumbhirgram airport on Thursday for a three day visit of the three districts of the Barak Valley.

