Woman Reported Missing from Rented House in Guwahati's Jyotinagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman has been reported missing from a rented house in the Jyotinagar area of Guwahati. The missing woman has been identified as Babylina Sharma, who had been residing in the locality with her husband. According to preliminary information, family members grew concerned after they were unable to contact or locate her. They subsequently lodged a missing person complaint at Chandmari Police Station, seeking police assistance in tracing her whereabouts. Sources said Sharma’s maternal home is in the Silapathar area of Dhemaji district. Police have initiated an inquiry into the disappearance and are making efforts to locate the woman. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

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