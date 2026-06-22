Women Take to Streets With Sticks, Protest Late-Night Disturbances in Ganeshguri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Frustrated by recurring late-night disturbances and what they described as inadequate police action, women residents of Ganeshguri’s RP Road area took matters into their own hands and hit the streets with sticks last night to protest against anti-social activities that have allegedly turned their neighbourhood into a zone of fear after dark.

The unusual protest unfolded late at night when a group of women marched through the locality, demanding immediate intervention to curb the nuisance allegedly caused by a section of youths. Residents claimed that the area had been witnessing frequent disturbances, creating an atmosphere of insecurity and depriving families of peaceful sleep.

“I feel ashamed to say I am a resident of Ganeshguri. We cannot sleep at night because of their nuisance,” said one of the protesting women, expressing the growing frustration among local residents.

According to locals, groups of youths regularly gather in the area during the night hours, creating noise and engaging in activities that residents say have severely affected the quality of life in the neighbourhood. Another woman alleged that certain individuals had virtually “made a business” out of operating in the locality during the night, further worsening the situation.

The protest has also brought renewed attention to concerns over the effectiveness of night patrolling in one of Guwahati’s busiest commercial and administrative hubs. Ganeshguri houses several major offices, banks, commercial establishments, residential complexes and important government institutions, attracting thousands of people every day.

Despite its significance, residents alleged that the locality remained vulnerable during late-night hours, when disturbances were most frequent.

Several locals questioned why stronger preventive measures had not been implemented despite repeated complaints. According to residents, police personnel occasionally respond after receiving calls, but the relief is often short-lived.

“The police vehicle comes, the group disappears for some time, and then they return again after the police leave,” said a resident.

Another local alleged that the absence of stringent action had emboldened repeat offenders. “No one is detained. No serious warning is given. Naturally, they have no fear,” he said.

Residents are now demanding sustained night surveillance, stricter enforcement measures and a regular police presence to restore a sense of security in the area. The protest, they say, is a desperate call for action before the situation deteriorates further.

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