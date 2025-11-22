Women veterinarians’ National convention begins on Nov 27 in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Indian Association of Women Veterinarians is organizing it’s XIX National convention and technical conference on “Role of Women Veterinarians in Strengthening One Health through Innovations in Animal Husbandry, Clinical Practices and Wildlife Domain”. The event will be held in collaboration with College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara under the aegis of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University w.e.f. from 27-28 November 2025. The two days event will encompass various scientific sessions like novelties in clinical practices and integration of technology in Veterinary care & animal husbandry, one health approach in disease diagnosis and prevention, wildlife healthcare, women empowerment etc. The experts and participants will present on various scientific findings and solutions to key problems associated with Veterinary Science, Wildlife healthcare, women empowerment through animal husbandry besides other topics. Around 200 lady veterinarians working at various capacities across India including scientists, academicians, research scholars and students will participate in the conference.This conference shall serve as the platform for knowledge sharing, exchange of ideas and an opportunity for students pertaining to various scientific topics as mentioned above, a press release stated.

Also Read: Veterinarian murdered in Guwahati city