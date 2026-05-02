Workshop held on strengthening municipal systems in Northeast India

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: A productive workshop focusing on strengthening municipal systems and improving service delivery was held with participation from officials and dignitaries across Northeast India.

The first session of the program centred on a comprehensive household GPS survey integrated with an IT-enabled, unique numbering system. Officials highlighted that such initiatives would enhance data accuracy, streamline urban governance, and enable more efficient delivery of civic services.

The second session featured a detailed presentation on the current status of property tax, trade licences, and other municipal revenue streams. Discussions also focused on proposed strategies to improve efficiency, plug revenue leakages, and strengthen collection mechanisms, which are critical for sustainable urban management.

Participants engaged in meaningful deliberations on adopting technology-driven solutions and modern administrative practices to address existing challenges in municipal functioning, such as outdated processes and inefficient resource allocation.

Senior municipal officials and dignitaries from across the Northeast enriched the sessions, fostering knowledge exchange and encouraging regional collaboration. Attendees emphasised the importance of ongoing dialogue and coordinated efforts to build more resilient and efficient urban local bodies in the region.

The workshop concluded with a shared commitment among stakeholders to implement practical reforms and leverage technology to enhance governance and service delivery in cities and towns across Northeast India.

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