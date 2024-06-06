World Environment Day: All Assam Students’ Union stage protest against illegal hill-cutting

A Correspondent

Dimoria: In a compelling display of environmental activism, the Jorabat branch of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) marked World Environment Day by staging a unique protest against illegal hill-cutting at a site near Byrnihat, within the Sonapur forest range. The protest highlighted the ongoing issue of illegal hill-cutting in the region, which has caused significant environmental degradation.

To draw attention to this issue, a member of the AASU unit donned a face-mask resembling the State Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary. The protester wore a large banner that carried messages condemning the illegal activities and depicted the minister pledging to “put an end to illegal hill-cutting activities and tighten the noose on corrupt forest officials.”

As part of the protest, AASU members chanted slogans such as “Stop hill-cutting in Dimoria” and “Forest department, stop destroying mother nature.” The vocal protest was aimed at the forest department, accusing it of negligence and complicity in the environmental destruction.

The event concluded with a plantation drive at the protest site, where AASU members planted saplings as a symbolic act of restoration and hope. Rinku Deka, the president of the Jorabat unit, emphasized the urgent need for a complete ban on activities that harm the environment.

The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sonapur also contributed to the day’s activities by leading a mega-plantation drive, planting 900 saplings across various locations. This initiative, supported by Bamunkhat LP School, Kamlajari High School, Amchang Tea Estate Model School, and local communities, included a pledge to protect and restore the region’s ecosystems..

Also Read: Assam: World environment Day observed at Don Bosco School in West Karbi Anglong (sentinelassam.com)