World Standards Day: BIS Signs MoUs to Promote Quality and Innovation in NE

GUWAHATI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati Branch Office, observed World Standards Day 2026 at Aniyaa Edition, Guwahati, on October 14, focusing on affordable and clean energy.

The programme brought together government officials, academics and industry representatives to discuss the role of standards in safety, quality and sustainable development. BIS signed memorandums of understanding with NIT Manipur, NIT Meghalaya and Assam Textile Institute to promote standardisation, quality compliance, joint research and technological innovation through academic programmes. Speakers highlighted the importance of quality and safety standards, consumer awareness and coordination between government departments and industry. Technical sessions also covered sustainable energy initiatives, renewable energy adoption and safety standards in the petroleum sector, a press release said.

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