NIT Meghalaya to Host 2nd International Conference on Mechanical Engineering Innovations

Shillong: The Department of Mechanical Engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya will organize the 2nd International Conference on Recent Innovations and Developments in Mechanical Engineering (ICRIDME 2024), during November 14-16 at the State Convention Centre, Shillong. Established in 2013, the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NIT Meghalaya offers a robust academic programme encompassing B.Tech, M.Tech, and Ph.D. degrees. The department strives to contribute meaningfully to the field through quality education and research. The department’s undergraduate programme has been accredited two times by the NBA.

In 2018, the department organized the first ICRIDME. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second edition of ICRIDME was delayed. The 2nd ICRIDME 2024 serves as a premier platform for sharing the latest advancements in mechanical engineering. The event will be graced by distinguished Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, NIT Hamirpur, as chief guest and Prof. Sudipta De, Jadavpur University, as guest of honour, stated a press release.

