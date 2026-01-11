Youth from North Guwahati held with heroin near railway gate

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Panbazar police apprehended a youth in the Lakhtokia area of Guwahati for alleged possession of narcotics. The accused, identified as Rohit Boro, aged 21 and a resident of North Guwahati, was intercepted near the 2 No. Railway Gate. Upon search, the police recovered six plastic vials containing heroin, weighing a total of 8.6 grams, from his possession.

