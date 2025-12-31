Major Anti-Drug Drive in Nagaon: Narcotics Worth Rs 17.5 Crore Destroyed

The seized illegal contraband consisted of a total of 6.345 kilograms of heroin, approximately 248 kilograms of cannabis, and massive amounts of opioid medicines and bhang. The police officials put the approximate market value of the incinerated materials at Rs 17.5 crores. The approximate value reflects the massive number of attempts at drug trafficking being halted within the district.

According to officials, the substances confiscated during the raid represented the result of prolonged and intelligence-based operations conducted by Nagaon Police in different areas of the district over the past two years. The operations had led to the arrest of prominent drug traffickers, in addition to the destruction of local drug networks. An investigation into the broader network of the drug business is currently in progress.

Addressing the meeting, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma said that the administration is adamant about ridding Nagaon of the menace of drugs. He states, “We are determined to rid Nagaon of the drug menace. Those who attempt to cripple our youth through this illicit trade will find no place to hide.” Sharma further adds that drugs are a serious menace to society and that all those found indulging in the trafficking of drugs will have to face strict legal action.