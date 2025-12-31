Major Anti-Drug Drive in Nagaon: Narcotics Worth Rs 17.5 Crore Destroyed

Nagaon: In a powerful display of its pledge to a drug-free society, the Nagaon district administration, as well as the Nagaon Police, destroyed seized drugs estimated to be worth Rs 17.5 crore. The destruction of the seized drugs was conducted at a brick kiln located at Telia Borjaha.
During the destruction drive, the drugs which were confiscated during various anti-narcotics drives conducted within the last two years were consequently burned down after strictly adhering to the required legal steps. The whole operation was witnessed and manned by high-ranking district and police authorities, including District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, who emphasised the 'zero-tolerance' policy of the administration on the matter of drug trafficking.
The seized illegal contraband consisted of a total of 6.345 kilograms of heroin, approximately 248 kilograms of cannabis, and massive amounts of opioid medicines and bhang. The police officials put the approximate market value of the incinerated materials at Rs 17.5 crores. The approximate value reflects the massive number of attempts at drug trafficking being halted within the district.
According to officials, the substances confiscated during the raid represented the result of prolonged and intelligence-based operations conducted by Nagaon Police in different areas of the district over the past two years. The operations had led to the arrest of prominent drug traffickers, in addition to the destruction of local drug networks. An investigation into the broader network of the drug business is currently in progress.
Addressing the meeting, District Commissioner Devashish Sharma said that the administration is adamant about ridding Nagaon of the menace of drugs. He states, “We are determined to rid Nagaon of the drug menace. Those who attempt to cripple our youth through this illicit trade will find no place to hide.” Sharma further adds that drugs are a serious menace to society and that all those found indulging in the trafficking of drugs will have to face strict legal action.
A similar sentiment was expressed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mr Swapnaneel Deka, who said, “Our mission to make Nagaon drug-free will only intensify. No individual involved in drug trafficking will be spared. We urge every citizen to join hands with the police in this fight against narcotics.” He called on the people to join the police in the fight against drugs by being vigilant and furnishing the police with information.
Destruction of the seized drugs has been a clear indication to drug traffickers who operate in this region that their actions will not be tolerated. This has also been an indication to the public that this government is actively working towards making their region a safer place.
As Assam continues its battle against the drug epidemic, this decisive action by the administration stands as a beacon of courage, collaboration, and commitment to safeguarding the future of its youth.