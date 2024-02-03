Youth identified as Apu Modak from Nagaon district run over by dumper in Guwahati

Guwahati: A youth from Nagaon died after being run over by a speeding dumper in Guwahati late on Thursday night. The victim was identified as Apu Modak from Tarun Phukan Path in Haibargaon in the Nagaon district of Assam. According to reports, the incident took place near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the Betkuchi locality in Guwahati late on Thursday night. The speeding dumper ran over the youth, leaving him dead on the spot.

