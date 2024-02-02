Assam: Physics Walla Vidyapeeth Pathshala launched in Nagaon

NAGAON: The first Physics Walla Vidyapeeth Pathshala in the entire North East of India was officially launched at Nagaon a couple of days back here under the leadership of Chiranjeevi Enterprise aiming to provide education to the students’ community with facilities of skill development as well as self confidence so that students from the small town can crack the competitive examinations being conducted by the union as well as the State government.

The institute will offer live or online classes, offline classes, records, lectures, examination series and other study materials to the students who are studying physics in college level.

Shilpi Rekha Pandit, assistant commissioner, Nagaon ceremonially inaugurated the institute by lightning the earthen lamp. Sir Gagan Garg and Bangsh, two noted experienced experts from New Delhi who will be the part of the institute, also attended the inaugural ceremony here. Over hundred of students from various educational institutions of the small town participated in the inaugural session of the institute.

The classes of the institute will be held on the second and third floor of ‘Rigel Arched’ situated near at Nagaon Dhaccapatty area.

