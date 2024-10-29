Zimbabwean Student Lavemore Musani Dies in Guwahati City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A tragic incident occurred in Guwahati on October 25, when Lavemore Musani, a Zimbabwean student studying at a private university, lost his life. Musani, who resided in a rented house in Urmi Nagar, Narangi, was taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment of an illness but succumbed to his condition on the same day.

Following the unfortunate event, the Zimbabwe High Commissioner has sought a detailed report from the local police authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding Musani’s death.

Also read: Assam: Three Inmates of Guwahati Central Jail Die