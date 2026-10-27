Zubeen Garg Death Case: Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta Appear Before Fast-Track Court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Suspended Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg appeared before the special fast-track court in Guwahati on Monday for the first time since his release on bail in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Sandipan, a cousin of singer Zubeen Garg, was released from Baksa District Jail on October 19, three days after the Gauhati High Court granted him bail. He had spent about a year in prison and was required to appear before the court as part of his bail conditions. The court has been conducting daily hearings in the case.

Sandipan left the court without commenting to the media.

Amritprabha Mahanta also appeared before the court for the first time since securing bail on October 9. She also declined to speak to the media after leaving the court. Debo Kumar Borkotoky, proprietor of NK Production and a long-standing friend and business associate of Zubeen Garg, appeared before the court to record his statement.

After giving his testimony, Borkotoky said he hoped his statement would help the judicial process. He also said that securing bail did not mean an accused had been cleared of the charges.

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