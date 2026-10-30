Zubeen Garg Death: Assam government approaches Supreme Court against Sandipan-Amritprabha's bail

Guwahati: The Assam government has officially filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the Gauhati High Court's decisions to grant bail to two primary accused in the high-profile death case of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The Special Leave Petition (SLP) takes direct aim at the separate high court orders that released co-singer Amritprabha Mahanta and suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg earlier this month. The legal escalation follows intense public scrutiny and a formal seven-point memorandum submitted by the late singer's family to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding absolute rigor in the ongoing prosecution.

Confirming the move, Special DGP (CID) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Munna Prasad Gupta stated, "We have studied the high court orders, and after analyzing them and taking legal opinion, we have decided to move the honourable Supreme Court against the bail."

State legal authorities have underscored that granting relief to the accused at this juncture poses a critical threat to judicial proceedings, especially given that a local fast-track court is conducting hearings on a day-to-day basis.

The case stems from the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg in September 2025 during a trip to Singapore, which the SIT has been prosecuting under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and criminal conspiracy. The prosecution has already presented exhaustive evidence, recording testimonies from over 134 witnesses.

Expressing deep anxiety over the trial's integrity, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, stated that the release of the duo has caused "considerable anguish."

The family has strongly urged the state government to deploy senior counsel to block pending bail applications from other co-accused, including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, warning against the severe threat of witness tampering.Also