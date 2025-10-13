CID to Present Zubeen Garg’s Post-Mortem Reports to Journalists, Artists, and Close Associates Tomorrow

Guwahati: In a significant step toward ensuring transparency in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will convene a meeting on Tuesday at 4:00 PM to present the late artiste’s post-mortem reports to selected representatives from the media, arts community, and Zubeen’s close associates.

According to official sources, the CID has invited journalists, artists from the industry, and some of Zubeen’s close aides to its headquarters, where they will be shown both post-mortem reports related to the case.

It may be noted that two separate post-mortems were conducted following Zubeen Garg’s death. The first autopsy, performed in Singapore, was a virtual (non-invasive) autopsy, while the second examination took place five days later at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the body was brought back to Assam.

Officials confirmed that both reports had earlier been handed over to Zubeen Garg’s family, who later returned them to the police for inclusion in the ongoing investigation.

In addition to the autopsy reports, the viscera report prepared by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi has also been received. This analysis was carried out to determine the presence of any foreign or toxic substances in the singer’s system.

The CID is expected to present and explain the findings of these reports during Tuesday’s meeting to maintain clarity and address public concerns surrounding the case.