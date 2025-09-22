Zubeen’s dream home at Kharghuli: An unfinished symphony

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: On the serene southern bank of the Brahmaputra at Kharghuli, stands a two-storey building—Zubeen Garg’s dream home—now frozen in time, incomplete, like a melody left unfinished.

The building was meant to replace his humble Assam-type thatched studio, a place where Zubeen once poured his heart into timeless compositions for films and albums. That old studio, dismantled a few years ago, had witnessed the birth of many of his most beloved works, including the music of Mission China. The new home was to be his sanctuary, blending his love for music, nature, and wildlife.

Since Friday evening, grieving fans have gathered outside the site, their tears flowing as freely as the Brahmaputra that Zubeen cherished. To them, the half-finished walls and empty spaces reflect an “incomplete dream”—a dream that was meant to usher in a new chapter of his musical journey.

“Despite delays due to rain, he was determined to complete his dream home soon. It was to be both a studio and a residence,” recalled Hareswar Mahanta, a close aide of Zubeen, speaking to the media on Saturday.

National award-winning filmmaker Sibanu Borah also shared insights into the late icon’s vision. “Zubeen imagined not just a studio but a vibrant hub—a place to create music, to gather with friends, fellow musicians, and associates. Though he already had a state-of-the-art studio at Jonali, this Kharghuli studio was to be his special retreat,” he said.

But the walls that were meant to echo with new melodies now stand silent. For the fans who spent hours mourning outside, this unfinished home is more than just brick and mortar—it is a reminder of a voice that gave them hope, joy, and identity.

As the Brahmaputra flows beside it, eternal and unbroken, Zubeen’s dream home remains a poignant symbol of a journey cut short, and a heart that will forever beat in the soul of Assam.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen’s post-mortem report awaited, says CM Sarma