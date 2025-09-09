Meghalaya Govt Sanctions Rs.700 Crore Water Supply Scheme to Address Shillong Shortages

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs.700 crore for a new water supply scheme to ease the acute water crisis in Shillong and nearby areas.

Speaking in the Assembly, Sangma said the project is at an advanced stage and will provide lasting relief to residents facing persistent shortages. He also revealed plans for the Wahrynthem water project, which will draw from the Umngot river at Dawki with a capacity of 33 million litres per day.

Acknowledging a 50% shortfall in rainfall this year, Sangma said the government is sourcing alternatives while implementing externally aided projects on natural resource management, spring rejuvenation, and catchment protection. He highlighted the role of the Meghalaya Climate Council under the state’s pioneering water policy adopted in 2019.

Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise N Marak informed the House that the long-delayed Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS Phase-III) will be completed by March 2026. Shillong currently requires 5.58 crore litres of drinking water daily but receives only 4.17 crore litres, leaving a shortfall of 1.40 crore litres. In Mawlai alone, the deficit stands at nearly 28 lakh litres.