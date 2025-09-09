Meghalaya to study reservation policy report thoroughly

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Monday assured that it will tread cautiously while examining the recommendations of the Expert Committee on the State Reservation Policy, making it clear that no hasty decisions will be taken on a matter of such wide-ranging impact.

Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh, briefing the press after the cabinet meeting, said the report, running into thousands of pages, will be scrutinized thoroughly before the government frames its stand.

“The cabinet this morning took cognizance of the report and the various recommendations and has decided to immediately study the report. It is a voluminous bulky report running into several thousands of pages. We will take time to study the various recommendations and after due diligence, we will come up with definite decisions,” Lyngdoh said.

The minister pointed out that while some proposals maintain the status quo, others introduce new dimensions, including economic considerations. “There are various recommendations, some of which are also new in the sense that there are factors like economic considerations. These will need detailed study before we update you,” he added.

Lyngdoh stressed that the report, submitted in June, must be examined carefully to avoid any missteps. “We will not commit a mistake of rushing into any decision because each of the recommendations carries a lot of weight and needs to be studied,” he noted, adding that although the Chief Secretary had briefed the cabinet, members sought further clarity.

Reiterating that the final call rests with the government, Lyngdoh said the cabinet has the authority to either accept or reject the recommendations. “Recommendations are just suggestions, but the decision is finally that of the state government. We have always been balanced and we will continue to be so,” he asserted.

On legal concerns flagged in the report, the minister admitted that potential consequences must be weighed before any course of action is chosen. “Obviously, the report indicated that if you take this course of action, these will be the legal ramifications. We will therefore go in-depth into each of the recommendations,” he said.

