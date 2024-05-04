Meghalaya Set To Boost Surveillance In Shillong By Installing 300 FR Cameras

SHILLONG: In a significant move, the Meghalaya government is mulling to implement an ambitious plan intended to ramp up surveillance in Shillong by installing around 300 cameras equipped with the cutting edge facial recognition technology.

Informing about this endeavour, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that this initiative happens to be a part of the smart city project, adding that the purpose behind this step is to deter criminal activities and enhance public safety measures in Shillong.

The Meghalaya CM further revealed that an allocation of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), indicating that work is already in progress.