Meghalaya Set To Boost Surveillance In Shillong By Installing 300 FR Cameras

SHILLONG: In a significant move, the Meghalaya government is mulling to implement an ambitious plan intended to ramp up surveillance in Shillong by installing around 300 cameras equipped with the cutting edge facial recognition technology.
Informing about this endeavour, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that this initiative happens to be a part of the smart city project, adding that the purpose behind this step is to deter criminal activities and enhance public safety measures in Shillong.
The Meghalaya CM further revealed that an allocation of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), indicating that work is already in progress.
Sangma went on to disclose that technologically advanced cameras will be placed at strategic locations, adding that the state government is contemplating on installing almost 300 cameras with advanced facial recognition software throughout the capital city of Meghalaya.
Expressing optimism about the inauguration of the integrated command centre, the Meghalaya CM said that this initiative is slated to begin from July.
He also stated that the expanding camera network would increase public awareness of being under surveillance.
Sangma exuded confidence in the initiative’s ability to curtail criminal activities in Shillong city.
It is worth mentioning that the state of Meghalaya, especially its capital city of Shillong, is witnessing a steady surge in petrol bomb attacks.
Notably, Shillong found itself engulfed in chaos as a spell of petrol bomb attacks continually rattled the city. Thursday morning bore witness to the most recent surge of violence. Assailants targeted the fortified Shillong Sadar and Rynjah police stations.
These incidents constitute the fifth consecutive day of such attacks. They underscore a deeply concerning pattern of violence in the region. In past days, targets of these destructive assaults varied.
They ranged from government property to vehicles. An office of the Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation (MGCC) was also targeted.