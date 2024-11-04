Parts Of Shillong To Face Power Outage For Six Days During Daytime

SHILLONG: Electricity supply in some areas of Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, will be disrupted for six hours during daytime for a total of six days from November 4 owing to the construction of a new 33KV feeder line at Mawlyndep.

As per a notification issued by the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 3 pm in parts till November 9.

The affected areas due to the construction of the 33KV feeder line include – MES Assam Regimental Centre, Assam Rifles Office Complex, Assam Rifles Residential, MES Hospital, PGCIL, NERPC, NERLDC, Anthropological Survey of India, whole of Happy Valley, Mawshbuit, Madanrting, Wahrynthi, Laitkor Wahkdait and its adjoining areas.