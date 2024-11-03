Meghalaya: Infiltration Bid Foiled; Two Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended

A Correspondent

Shillong: In a joint operation on Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya and local police successfully apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into Indian territory in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on intelligence, BSF’s 4th Battalion and Pynursla Police intercepted a Wagon R vehicle on NH 40, seizing the vehicle and arresting the two Bangladeshis and an Indian taxi driver suspected of facilitating the crossing.

This operation highlights the commitment of BSF and local police in securing the international border and preventing unauthorized entries. The apprehended individuals and vehicle have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

