Shillong Emerges As Most Popular Travel Destination For Indian Travellers In 2025

SHILLONG: In a proud moment for the state, Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, has emerged as the most popular destination for Indian travelers in 2025, according to 'Travel Trends Report' by global travel app Skyscanner.

Popularly known as the “Scotland of the East” due to its breathtaking scenery, Shillong has surpassed Azerbaijan's historic capital city Baku and is the only city to feature in the list as part of the annual report released on Wednesday.

Langkawi in Malaysia known for its diverse experiences and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure finds itself in third spot.