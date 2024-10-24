Shillong Emerges As Most Popular Travel Destination For Indian Travellers In 2025

SHILLONG: In a proud moment for the state, Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, has emerged as the most popular destination for Indian travelers in 2025, according to 'Travel Trends Report' by global travel app Skyscanner.
Popularly known as the “Scotland of the East” due to its breathtaking scenery, Shillong has surpassed Azerbaijan's historic capital city Baku and is the only city to feature in the list as part of the annual report released on Wednesday.
Langkawi in Malaysia known for its diverse experiences and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure finds itself in third spot.
The findings are based on a survey of 1,000 Indian respondents. The report, which offers insights into the pulse of Indian travellers in the coming year, claimed that 66 per cent of Indians plan to "travel more" in the coming year.
Emerging destinations like Tromso, Norway; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; and al-Ula, Saudi Arabia are also gradually gaining popularity as Indians seek unforgettable and diverse experiences in newer destinations.
The report also highlights “Best Value Destinations” with Almaty, Kazakhstan; Jakarta, Indonesia; Singapore; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia offering significant airfare price drops.
ALSO READ: Shillong Airport’s Expansion To Boost Tourism, Generate Employment
ALSO WATCH: