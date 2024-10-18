Shillong Airport’s Expansion To Boost Tourism, Generate Employment

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh hailed the expansion of the Shillong airport as a game changer for the state and its tourism sector.
He affirmed that the expansion will generate employment opportunities by providing 3,000 youth with jobs in the transport sector.
The tourism minister, while speaking to the media, exuded confidence by saying that this major infrastructural push will set the stage to expedite tourism in the state.
He emphasized that airport operations will reduce the burden on road transportation. Lyngdoh further informed that tourism bodies will be established at Sohra, Umiam and Shillong, adding that Umiam is set to get transformed into a major tourist attraction.
300 acres of land will be transferred by the MeECL through the power department for developmental purposes, he said.
The airport expansion work came to a temporary halt due to technical issues. However, it resumed in September after a successful LiDAR survey figured out viable alternatives for runway expansion.
These alternatives will enable the airport to accommodate larger aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.
ALSO READ: Shillong Ropeway Project's Construction Set To Begin In November 2024
ALSO WATCH: