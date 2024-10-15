Shillong Medical College Project Work Progressing Smoothly, Says Meghalaya Health Minister

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed that the preparations for setting up the Shillong Medical College is progressing smoothly.
The target for the completion of the state's second government medical college has been set for 2025-2026.
The minister underscored that the finalization of service rules stands as a key pending issue. It is currently under review by the personnel department.
"Once the service rules and other modalities are finalized and approved, we will be fully set to move ahead with the establishment of the medical college," the health minister said.
She also revealed that the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and the health department held a detailed discussion about it. She refrained from making any further public disclosures, saying that it will be made once all decisions are finalized.
Lyngdoh further informed about the current status of the Tura Medical College, stating that considerable progress has been made as the construction work is well ahead of schedule.
