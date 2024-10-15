Shillong Medical College Project Work Progressing Smoothly, Says Meghalaya Health Minister

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh informed that the preparations for setting up the Shillong Medical College is progressing smoothly.

The target for the completion of the state's second government medical college has been set for 2025-2026.

The minister underscored that the finalization of service rules stands as a key pending issue. It is currently under review by the personnel department.

"Once the service rules and other modalities are finalized and approved, we will be fully set to move ahead with the establishment of the medical college," the health minister said.