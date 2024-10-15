Meghalaya Seeks Rs. 600 Crore To Strengthen Social Welfare Department: Minister Paul Lyngdoh

SHILLONG: Paul Lyngdoh, the Meghalaya Minister in-charge of the Social Welfare Department, sought Rs. 600 crores in financial assistance from the central government to boost the department's overall functioning.

"Certain matters will also have to be taken to the cabinet, and certain matters will have to be addressed by the five ministries handling our department here in Meghalaya," Lyngdoh stated.

The minister stressed upon the department's need for additional funding from the ministry, saying that there is a project deficit of around Rs. 600 crore.