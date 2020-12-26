SPARK spreads love and cheer among less-previleged children

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Keeping with the Christmas spirit and following the pandemic SOPs, SPARK on Saturday organized a fun-filled X-Mas celebration for around 200 underprivileged children including slum children, child labours, rag pickers, domestic helpers, physically-challenged children, street children and other distressed children from the districts of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

Believing that Christmas is about showcasing kindness, affection and happiness, a special get-together programme was held for the children. Every year, SPARK shares the delight of the festive season by bringing smiles to the faces of the less-privileged younger generation who work to support themselves and their families.

The programme started with a special prayer service by the Children seeking God's blessings upon all at this pandemic time triggred by COVID 19 and also for global peace and prosperity.

Stating that this was a platform for sharing love and care among all, SPARK president & founder Shima Modak stressed the essence of Christmas and wished everyone Happy Christmas and New Year.

The children showcased their talents in several colorful and fun-filled performances.

