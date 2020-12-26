Christmas celebrated with restraint across Shillong

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



SHILLONG: Christmas was celebrated with joy and gaiety here on Saturday. However, the occasion somehow missed the usual fanfare due to the COVID-19 associated Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs).

The church services were limited to the number listed by the church authorities. Some were seeing paying social visits as is the custom.

However there is no dearth of fervour as the social media is keeping the public updated spiritually and merrily. "We are celebrating Christmas the usual way except for restraining ourselves and by visiting our dear ones," stated a faithful from Mawkhar.

Another said that they have no grievance against the restriction because they know about the compulsion of the government to ensure a safe and healthy ambience.

However, the tourist destination sites wore a deserted look. A woman vendor at the popular Elephant Falls said," Almost all of us make brisk business on this day. But this year, we did not earn even Rs 300 on Christmas day." But they were cheerful hopping for a better future.

Also Watch: Christmas celebrated in Langching, Manipur

Also Read: Avoid 'holiday heart syndrome' on Christmas: Researcher