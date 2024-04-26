Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flash Flood Grievances Lead To LS Polls Boycott By 120 Voters In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a remarkable turn of events during the Lok Sabha elections, about 120 inhabitants of Chittaranjan Road in Silchar town decided not to exercise their voting rights.

This act of abstention was a protest against the long-standing issue of artificial floods that have been causing distress in their lives.

The residents’ decision to refrain from voting was a result of their prolonged struggle with artificial floods.

The issue has been a constant source of inconvenience, and despite numerous appeals to the district administration and local public representatives, no effective drainage solutions have been implemented.