Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Flash Flood Grievances Lead To LS Polls Boycott By 120 Voters In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a remarkable turn of events during the Lok Sabha elections, about 120 inhabitants of Chittaranjan Road in Silchar town decided not to exercise their voting rights.
This act of abstention was a protest against the long-standing issue of artificial floods that have been causing distress in their lives.
The residents’ decision to refrain from voting was a result of their prolonged struggle with artificial floods.
The issue has been a constant source of inconvenience, and despite numerous appeals to the district administration and local public representatives, no effective drainage solutions have been implemented.
The lack of concrete action and the apparent indifference towards their predicament led the residents to collectively decide not to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.
This boycott is not just an act of protest, but a powerful statement against the ongoing challenges they face due to the artificial floods.
This act of abstention underscores the pressing need for immediate and effective measures to alleviate the impact of artificial floods in Silchar town.
It also highlights the urgent need to address the basic infrastructure issues that prevent citizens from fully participating in the democratic process and maintaining the principles of fair governance.
Meanwhile, as of 5 PM, the state of Assam has witnessed 70.66% voter turnout during the second phase of polling.
The Darrang- Udalguri constituency recorded 72.99% voter turnout while Diphu (ST) constituency clocked 69.62%, till 5 PM.
As far as the parliamentary constituencies of Karimganj, Nagaon and Silchar are concerned, the voter turnout was registered at 71.12%, 71.84% and 65.57% respectively, till 5 PM.
On the other hand, the Outer Manipur Constituency saw 76.06% voter turnout while Tripura East recorded 76.23% turnout, till 5 PM.
