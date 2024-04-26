Assam: Woman Denied Voting Rights Sparks Controversy at Chaparmukh Polling Station

GUWAHATI: Amid a shocking string of events, Rooksana Begum found herself embroiled in controversy. This happened at the primary school polling station of Chaparmukh Town. This station falls under the Nagaon Lok Sabha Constituency. Denied the opportunity to exercise her fundamental voting right, Begum took action.

Accompanied by her relatives, Begum staged a protest. It took place directly at the polling station entrance. The protest underscored the alleged negligence of the polling officials.

This incident unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing elections. Waves of concern rippled through the local community. Begum offered her account of the incident at the polling station. When she arrived to cast her vote, she was given troubling information. Polling officials advised that her vote had been previously registered. Intriguingly, it was claimed to be cast by an unidentified person.

Overcome with frustration, Begum shared her thoughts.“I didn't receive a proper response from the officials when I questioned about the person who cast my vote", she said. As she recounted her experience further, she expressed irritation with the officials. She complained about Their negligent behavior. “Due to the negligence of the officials and staff, I have been waiting here for nearly an hour. Till now, I do not know whether I will get a chance to vote," she stated.

The recent incident has underscored not only the crucial nature of safeguarding electoral process integrity. It has also presented questions regarding the practicality of preventive measures currently in place. For Begum and her kin, the denial of her ability to vote constituted a flagrant disregard of her democratic liberties.

Urgent calls have been made for local authorities to investigate this matter. Quick and necessary appropriate actions must be taken. This is to address concerns voiced by Begum and her followers. Such occurrences not only shatter public trust in the voting system but also emphasize the need for unrelenting supervision and accountability.