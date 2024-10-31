Firecrackers and loud noise during Diwali and Chhath Puja banned in Nagaon District

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: To maintain public peace, security, and prevent noise pollution during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations, Nagaon District Magistrate Narendra Kumar Shah has issued restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagorik Suraksha Sanghita, 2023.

As per the restrictions issued by district magistrate, firecrackers can only be burst between 10 pm and 12 am on Diwali and 6 am to 10 am on Chhath Puja. Firecrackers exceeding 125 DB(A) or 145 DB(C) sound levels are strictly prohibited. No firecrackers can be burst within 100 meters of hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and other designated silent zones. Besides, petrol pumps, military camps, public storage, electrical transformers, and power transmission lines are also off-limits. Only naturally made firecrackers can be sold and only licensed traders with district magistrate’s permission can sell firecrackers. Violators will face legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyai Sanghita, 2023.

