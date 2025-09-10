Silchar Media, Administration Unite to Tackle Growing Drug Menace

Adding to the discussion, Hrishikesh Kashyap, founder of the NGO Route to Connect, who had travelled from Guwahati for the programme, said the fight against addiction required a “whole-of-society approach” where awareness, community participation and rehabilitation come together. He underlined that civil society groups must complement government efforts by working at the grassroots level, and pledged that his organisation would continue to support initiatives aimed at saving youth from the clutches of drugs.

Journalists present at the discussion underlined the crucial role of the media in the fight against drugs. Guest speaker and renowned journalist Aniruddha Laskar stated that the media in Barak Valley has long served as a frontline force, reporting tirelessly on drug seizures, trafficking networks and the arrest of peddlers, while also shaping public opinion on the dangers of addiction. “The media cannot remain neutral when society is under threat,” he said, adding that every awareness story or report on a bust is a step towards saving young lives. Laskar emphasised that the media’s role is not limited to coverage but extends to proactive engagement with society, warning that without consistent information flow, the demand side of the problem will only worsen.