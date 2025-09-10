Silchar Media, Administration Unite to Tackle Growing Drug Menace

Silchar: A spirited call for collective action against drug addiction resonated at Silchar’s Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, where senior officials, medical experts and journalists gathered to discuss the growing menace of substance abuse and the need for collective social responsibility.
The discussion, themed “Role of Media in Prevention and Awareness of Drug Addiction in Cachar District”, was organised under the State Action Plan for FY 2025-26, a component of the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR), and jointly hosted by the Directorate of Social Justice & Empowerment, Assam, along with the NGO Route to Connect.
He urged families to remain alert to behavioural changes in their children, schools to educate students about the harmful effects of narcotics, and society at large to treat addicts not with stigma but through structured rehabilitation. Dr. Chakraborty also raised concern about the spread of synthetic drugs in the Northeast, emphasising that law enforcement, medical treatment and community vigilance must go hand in hand if the crisis is to be contained.
Adding to the discussion, Hrishikesh Kashyap, founder of the NGO Route to Connect, who had travelled from Guwahati for the programme, said the fight against addiction required a “whole-of-society approach” where awareness, community participation and rehabilitation come together. He underlined that civil society groups must complement government efforts by working at the grassroots level, and pledged that his organisation would continue to support initiatives aimed at saving youth from the clutches of drugs.
Journalists present at the discussion underlined the crucial role of the media in the fight against drugs. Guest speaker and renowned journalist Aniruddha Laskar stated that the media in Barak Valley has long served as a frontline force, reporting tirelessly on drug seizures, trafficking networks and the arrest of peddlers, while also shaping public opinion on the dangers of addiction. “The media cannot remain neutral when society is under threat,” he said, adding that every awareness story or report on a bust is a step towards saving young lives. Laskar emphasised that the media’s role is not limited to coverage but extends to proactive engagement with society, warning that without consistent information flow, the demand side of the problem will only worsen.
Senior journalist Rahul Dev echoed these sentiments, observing that reporters often put their own safety at risk when covering the drug trade. He urged both government bodies and private organisations to strengthen their support for media-driven awareness campaigns. He stressed that no single agency could defeat the drug menace alone, and that journalists, administrators, law enforcement and civil society must work in tandem to address both supply and demand.
Speaking at the event, Psychologist-cum-Drug Rehabilitation Counsellor and social activist Mithun Roy stated that a drug-free society could only be built through a mix of family vigilance, healthy social activities, alternative engagements for youth, and a coordinated crackdown on supply chains. Dip Bhattacharjee, Secretary of the Barak Valley De-addiction Centres’ Association, urged communities to come forward boldly in combating the menace, pointing out that the harmful impact of addiction on social and personal life is growing alarmingly.
Earlier, District Nodal Officer (Mental Health) Dr. Dipankar Chakraborty,founder of NGO Route to connect Hrishikesh Kashyap, Psychologist-cum-Rehabilitation Counsellor Mithun Roy, and senior journalists Aniruddha Laskar and Rahul Dev were felicitated on the occasion.
Presiding over the session, Assistant Commissioner-cum-In-charge Deputy Director of Information & Public Relations, Barak Valley Zone, Silchar, and District Social Welfare Officer, Deepa Das, ACS, made an impassioned appeal for awareness at every level of society. “Every family and every section of society must remain aware of the physical, mental and social damages caused by drugs and must educate others,” she said, adding that the media must stand shoulder to shoulder with the administration in its campaign. "Only then"She stressed, "can a drug-free society become a reality.”
The programme also featured a cultural performance directed by Mithun Roy, in which a play depicted the devastating consequences of drug addiction on human life. The event concluded with participants taking a pledge under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to work together towards building a society free from the scourge of drugs.
Among those present were journalists Sunanda Nath, Ranu Dutta and Biswajit Roy; Barak Valley De-addiction Centres’ Association President Dhrubajyoti Bhattacharjee; Treasurer Guddu Singh; and members Debashish Nath and Dilu Das, along with many others who pledged to carry forward the message of awareness.
